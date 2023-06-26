2023 BET Awards: the best of the red carpet (photos)

Many of the most esteemed names in music and entertainment flashed their fierce fashion at the 2023 BET Awards pink carpet at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Black was the dominant color scheme on the carpet prior to the simulcast, with Latto serving up body with here high-slit dress, JT flossing in a Jean Paul couture gown, and Flo Milli draped in her Ferragamo dress.

Lil Uzi Vert donned a pearled jacket from Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Mens S/S 24′ runway collection, while emerging star Coco Jones was dashing in her red sequin LaQuan Smith gown. Busta Rhymes and his five children were photogenic in their colorful tuxedos and ball gowns.

But Lil Meech and his girlfriend, singer Summer Walker, may have stolen the red carpet as they wowed on the carpet and unabashedly displaying affection for one another.

Take a look at some of the best looks from the 2023 BET Awards pink carpet:

Summer Walker and Lil Meech are spending date night at the #BETAwards! ❤ (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/fy6S23Ni13 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 25, 2023

Oooouuu yess! WE LOVE TO SEE IT!! 😍 https://t.co/uyngFwCbUE — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2023