Summer Smash 2023 proves to be the festival of a new generation

Summer Smash 2023 had the Seat Geek Stadium rocking from June 23 to 25, 2023, with many of the most popular artists of the current generation. All three days were full of memorable, high-energy performances. The lineup consisted of a who’s who of the current landscape of rap. Future, Trippe Redd, Cordae, Tee Grizzley and Playboi Carti are a few of the artists who brought their energy and fan base to the fifth year of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. Chicago was represented by Lil Durk, G Herbo and Ausar who all gave phenomenal performances on their respective days.

Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, was the new home for the festival after spending its first four years on the West Side of Chicago at Douglass Park. The new location was pretty well spread out. However, the hike between the Lyrical Lemonade Starry Stage and the Culture King Stage guaranteed you got your steps in for the weekend.

On the second night of the festival, Lil Uzi came out to fanfare and flowers and dove headfirst into the arms of his adoring fans.

Playboi Carti closed out the three-day festival with a heavy metal-inspired performance that was more reminiscent of a rock star than a rap star and his fans loved it.

Take a look at a few pictures from Summer Smash below.