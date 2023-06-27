28 looks from the 2023 BET Awards; ranked best to worst

A multitude of celebrities honored hip-hop as a part of fashion
28 looks from the 2023 BET Awards; ranked best to worst
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

On June 25, 2023, BET hosted its annual award show and this year celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Stars such as Ice Spice, Dem Franchize Boyz, Scar Lip, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, Migos, and more performed popular hit singles.

Yet, before the show went down everyone walked the pink carpet with their rendition of what hip-hop fashion means to them.


Here is a list of 28 looks ranked from best to worst.

1. Camidoh


Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

2. Madisin Rian

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

3. Coco Jones

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

4. Karlie Redd

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

5. Lola Brooke

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

6. Ray J & Princess Love

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

7. Kaliii

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

8. Flo

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

9. Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

10. Skyh Black & KJ Smith

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

11. Eva Marcille 

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

12. Tracy T & Kash Doll

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

13. Fat Joe 

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

14. Victoria Monet

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

15. Soulja Boy

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

16. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

17. Latto

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

18. Big Boss Vette

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

19. Rae Sremmurd 

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

20. JT

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

21. Lil Uzi Vert

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

22. Armani White

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

23. Lil Mama

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

24. Rich the Kid

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

25. Jess Hilarious 

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

26. Ari Fletcher

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

27. GloRilla

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET

28. Doechii

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET
