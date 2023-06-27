28 looks from the 2023 BET Awards; ranked best to worst

On June 25, 2023, BET hosted its annual award show and this year celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Stars such as Ice Spice, Dem Franchize Boyz, Scar Lip, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, Migos, and more performed popular hit singles.
Yet, before the show went down everyone walked the pink carpet with their rendition of what hip-hop fashion means to them.
Here is a list of 28 looks ranked from best to worst.
1. Camidoh
2. Madisin Rian
3. Coco Jones
4. Karlie Redd
5. Lola Brooke
6. Ray J & Princess Love
7. Kaliii
8. Flo
9. Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown
10. Skyh Black & KJ Smith
11. Eva Marcille
12. Tracy T & Kash Doll
13. Fat Joe
14. Victoria Monet
15. Soulja Boy
16. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss
17. Latto
18. Big Boss Vette
19. Rae Sremmurd
20. JT
21. Lil Uzi Vert
22. Armani White
23. Lil Mama
24. Rich the Kid
25. Jess Hilarious
26. Ari Fletcher
27. GloRilla
28. Doechii