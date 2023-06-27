28 looks from the 2023 BET Awards; ranked best to worst

On June 25, 2023, BET hosted its annual award show and this year celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. Stars such as Ice Spice, Dem Franchize Boyz, Scar Lip, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, Migos, and more performed popular hit singles.

Yet, before the show went down everyone walked the pink carpet with their rendition of what hip-hop fashion means to them.

Here is a list of 28 looks ranked from best to worst.

1. Camidoh

2. Madisin Rian

3. Coco Jones

4. Karlie Redd

5. Lola Brooke

6. Ray J & Princess Love

7. Kaliii

8. Flo

9. Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown

10. Skyh Black & KJ Smith

11. Eva Marcille

12. Tracy T & Kash Doll

13. Fat Joe

14. Victoria Monet

15. Soulja Boy

16. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

17. Latto

18. Big Boss Vette

19. Rae Sremmurd

20. JT

21. Lil Uzi Vert

22. Armani White

23. Lil Mama

24. Rich the Kid

25. Jess Hilarious

26. Ari Fletcher

27. GloRilla

28. Doechii