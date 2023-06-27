Erykah Badu cusses fans who are leaving her show (video)

Eccentric entertainer Erykah Badu had a moment when a few fans walked up to ostensibly leave the concert during her “Unfollow Me” tour.

As the legend began cranking out one of her most famous cuts, “Tyrone,” Badu had the band stop the music when she noticed a few folk creeping out.

“Excuse me! ?Excuse me! Where are y’all going?” she barked from the stage. “This is rude. motherf—— I’m singing!”

“What if they just had to use the bathroom?” one Instagram user queried in the comments section of the Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Keep in mind she’s an artist,” a second person offered, noting that Badu is “sensitive.” “Cause sit TF BACK DOWN,” a third person added with laughing emojis.

Badu is never scared to call folks out. She just had an episode where she famously called Blueface “trash” for breaking up with his pregnant girlfriend Chrisean Rock, and later featured a bunch of scantily-clad pregnant women in his most recent video.

In related news, Badu is reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming film, The Piano Lesson, featuring some heavy hitters such as Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington. It is the adaptation of a play by the iconic playwright August Wilson that centers around the Black experience in 20th century Pittsburgh.