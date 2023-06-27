Ice Cube plans to expose gatekeepers, NBA for lack of BIG3 support

Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is getting ramped up for its sixth season, but before it starts, the Compton rapper had a few things to say about his displeasure with the NBA.

On June 25, Cube took to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” Cube said. “And a lot of you listening to me right here and right now, you are not part of the club either. What I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of they f—— club. That pisses them off. What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

The BIG3 mostly consists of former NBA players including a number of Hall of Fame players. Even with that connection, the BIG3 doesn’t have any form of partnership with the NBA.

“A lot of people might say, ‘But, Cube, we want to work with the NBA,’ ” the rapper, actor and entrepreneur said. “Really, I don’t give a f— about working with the NBA. What I want them to do, when I say ‘Work with us,’ is to stop working against us.”

Cube said that he plans to go on a podcast tour to expose people that are looking to bring down the BIG3.

“Ima go talk to everybody, and get a chance to get my message out to the people. … You might agree, you might not, but the important thing is for me to go on these platforms and say what I feel about what I think.”