Shaq slammed for referring to his ex Shaunie O’Neal as his ‘wife’ (video)

Fans tore mountainous man Shaquille O’Neal down to size after he referred to his former spouse Shaunie Henderson as his “wife,” despite the fact that she is now married to another man.

Shaq once again conveyed his remorse for his wayward behavior, this time on singer Monica’s podcast “MoTalk Radio,” which ruined the happy marriage that produced five children. The Big Diesel took full and public responsibility for the demise of his union initially on the sports podcast “The Pivot.”

Shaq pulled off the scab of that emotional wound once again with Monica when Shaq told her, “I messed it up. We were young and I was just doing dumb stuff, but the good thing about our relationship is that she forgave me.”

Taking responsibility for the implosion of their union, Shaq admits that he’s often lonely in his massive Florida mansion as an empty nester and divorcee. But he has since accepted the outcome and is no longer bitter.

“Shaunie’s married. I’m happy for her. I hope this gentleman treats her the way she’s supposed to be treated,” the Hall of Fame legend continued. “And I’m going to still love her and she’s still my wife. I will always protect, provide, and love her, married or not.”

Shaq however ran afoul of pop culture sentiment when he had the audacity to refer to the former Shaunie O’Neal, who created the franchise “Basketball Wives,” as “my wife.”

“’She’s still my wife’ No, bro – you messed it up already. She’s NOT your wife. – Respect the boundaries of her new marriage,” one person lectured Shaq in the comments section.”

“I love that he’s taking accountability. But me personally .. I’d be like stop speaking on me thnx,” said a second person.

“It’s like they don’t realize your worth until they lose you,” added a third fan.

Listen to the entire inaugural episode of Monica’s “MoTalk” podcast below: