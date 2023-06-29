Auntie Jillian, from Canada’s 1st Black reality show, hosts concert in Georgia

East Point, Georgia, did it again. On June 28, the city hosted its latest edition of Wednesday Wind Down In The Point concert series, presented by the city’s travel and convention bureau. To further validate the town is the city “Where the World Meets,” Auntie Jillian was invited to host the June event.

Jillian, whose full name is Jillian Danford, is the star of “Auntie Jillian,” Canada’s first Black reality TV show. She landed the show after building a YouTube channel with other 100,000 subscribers.

International artist Dakarai performed during the night. Other performers at the free concert were Miki Howard, Silk, Ro James and The Ultimate Sound Band.

Danford spoke with rolling out about representing Canada in East Point, Georgia.

What does it mean to you to represent Canada here in East Point?

This is a really great way of expanding what it is that I do. I love people, I love collaborating, and thankfully, East Point asked me to be their ambassador, host Wind Down Wednesday In The Point with V-103, who I’ve admired for such a long time now. Coming out of Canada is just basically spreading my wings.

What are more details about your show?

“Auntie Jillian” is Canada’s first Black reality show featuring my husband Warren, my grown children, Myles and Milan, and we’re doing what your family is doing. It’s all relatable and it’s just showcasing diversity, especially being from Canada and being the first Black reality show, you can show people that we’re just like them. We’re having a great time as well.

Tell us about how you got started on YouTube.

I have a niece, a very popular YouTuber called LaToya Forever. I always appeared on her YouTube channel, and reluctantly, she started a YouTube channel for me and it just went from there. So I’m everybody’s auntie, and I have gone from YouTube to now a TV show.

What has the city of East Point been like as a host?

I have been treated like a first-class celebrity. Let me tell you, they have rolled out the red carpet. Before I even got to the plane in Toronto, landing in East Point at Hartsfield-Jackson [Atlanta International] Airport, which is the busiest airport in the world, y’all look that up on Google. It’s true. I’ve been placed in hotels that are beyond five-star, the only thing I have to complain about is they’re feeding me way too much. This good ole Southern food is agreeing with me, but I love the collaboration between East Point, Georgia, and Toronto.

I’m so proud to be an outsider from Canada representing such a wonderful city, so a big shout-out to East Post Mayor Deena Holiday Ingraham. It’s because of her [that] the city has togetherness. She believes in togetherness. Chantel Ross Francois is the lady that makes things happen. She’s the ]resident of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau. Thank you to all of East Point for accepting me and making me feel at home, especially on such a big stage.