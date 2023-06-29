On June 25, 2023, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Ashani Roberts, and Kathrine Barnes walked the pink carpet as part of the cast for the new TV series, “Average Joe” on BET+.

The actresses talked about their love for hip-hop and what viewers can expect from the dark comedy.

How does it feel to walk the pink carpet at the BET Awards?

Ashley Olivia Fisher: We all feel great. This is our first BET Awards [pink] carpet. We’re walking it together and I’m with my girls, so it’s been really good. We’ve been cutting up a little bit, but it’s been a great time so far.

Which artist is currently standing out in the hip-hop genre?

Ashani Roberts: My niece puts me on to a lot of stuff. She’s in love with Ice Spice right now and Cardi B. I love Lola Brooke and what she’s doing for New York right now. Shout-out to my city of Queens. I don’t want to say I’m an old-school girl but I love listening to Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, LL Cool , and more.

How does it feel to be a part of “Average Joe” and what is it adding to the culture?

Kathrine Barnes: It’s a good feeling as you can get. To know that you had an incredible time and then the show’s good. Which I can say, because I’m not in it until episode four. I got to watch a couple of them objectively, and I’m like, d—, this show is good. It’s fire. It keeps you wanting more. With adding to the culture, here’s the thing that I keep thinking about is that it’s called “Average Joe” and he and his family are just trying to make it work in an America that is not necessarily working for everybody. … The idea that the American dream, for an average Joe, is so impossible sometimes that they have to make these decisions that the characters on our show make; it’s heartbreaking, it’s insane, it’s going to be funny, it’s real, and I think a lot of people can relate to that.