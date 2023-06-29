Ephraim Martin celebrates 30 years of the International Festival of Life

Ephraim Martin is the founder and chairman of Martin’s International Culture, a non-profit arts organization that produces the Chicago Music Awards, the International Reggae and World Music Awards, and the International Festival of Life. Martin’s passion for people and addressing injustices inspired the creation of events that focus on the culture of the diaspora.

This year Ephraim Martin is celebrating 30 years of the International Festival of Life. The three day festival runs from July 1 through July 4 at Washington Park on the South Side of Chicago.

Rolling out spoke with Martin about what inspired these events centered around the diaspora, his thoughts on Chicago’s newest mayor Brandon Johnson and what people can expect at this year’s International Festival of Life.

Why did you decide to create events promoting Caribbean and African culture?

I decided to create events promoting African and Caribbean culture as a way of bringing nations together through music and culture, and also to protest some of the wrongs that were going on in the African American community.

What have been some of the most rewarding moments over the last 30 years for the Festival of Life?

With the support of the city council members led by Councilman David Moore and Alderman Sophia King, we are able to rename Lakeshore Drive as Jean Baptiste Dusable Lakeshore Drive to honor the founder of the city of Chicago. That was very refreshing and that was very rewarding in many ways. Another one was the freedom of Nelson Mandela, which was a collaboration of people from far and near.

What are your thoughts on Chicago’s newest Black mayor Brandon Johnson?

I am so happy for Mayor Johnson because over the years we have observed him as a powerful young man. We saw him at different functions, protests and everything. He was so positive and a people’s person and to see someone like him leading the charge and being the mayor of this city, I think it’s the best thing you could ever ask for right now. I think over time he will prove … to all of us that he’s the right person for the job.

What can people expect from the International Festival of Life this year?

You are going to see a celebration of people from the African and Caribbean diaspora. You’re going to see them coming up with their flags and waving their flags and celebrating as the artists perform. You’re going to see the vendors displaying their flags and their booths and just celebrating the togetherness of us as a people as we try to bring us all together as one people and one nation to celebrate the lifestyle and the culture of the different countries from the Caribbean and Africa.

For more information visit https://www.internationalfestivaloflife.com/