Explosion At Old Bunker In Herzliya Creates Large Crater

By Alberto Arellano

An old, underground bunker, which reportedly stored three tons of explosives, apparently exploded on June 22, forming a large crater near Herzliya.





“Residents of central Israel reported hearing a loud explosion on Thursday evening, which was heard in several cities in the area. The noise came from an explosion in a factory near Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv,” said Israel National News.

Israeli youths crawl in the mud during a training session for the Israeli Elite Army Units in the city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv in 2022. An old, underground bunker, which reportedly stored three tons of explosives, apparently exploded on June 22, forming a large crater near Herzliya. GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

According to reports, the hole is some 26 feet (7.92 m) wide. Some posting on social media said they smelled explosives. Residents were told to close windows to avoid harmful gas.

“An unknown blast reported near Herzliya heard across central Israel according to multiple witnesses. No immediate comment from authorities” said Emmanuel ( Manie) Fabian, Times of Israel Military Correspondent in a tweet

“The blast near Herzliya is likely tied to the old IMI site that was decommissioned following a deadly blast there in 1992. Some speculation that old explosive material set off the blast last night” said Emmanuel (Manie) Fabian, Times of Israel Military Correspondent in a tweet

“The IDF denied that the sound was caused by military activity,” said Israel National News

