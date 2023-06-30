Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce ‘State of Black Business Banking Breakfast’

(DETROIT, MI) – The Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with PNC Bank, is proud to present the State of Black Business Banking Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business from 8:00 am to 11:00 am EST.

Detroit is home to 49K Black-owned businesses, with a 79% Black population. Eighty percent of the 62K small and medium-sized businesses are Black-owned firms. However, reported by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), Detroit has the largest racial disparity in small-business lending among the 10 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, with less than 1.7% of loans in the city going to Black-owned businesses between 2012-2017. This highlights that access to capital remains a significant barrier for these businesses. This national CEO and expert panel discussion will challenge the status quo and provide solutions to help change this dynamic in the city of Detroit for Black businesses.

The event will feature a national CEO chat moderated by Carol Cain, award-winning Detroit Free Press columnist and host of Michigan Matters. The panel will include Michael Bickers, regional president of PNC Bank, and Ken L Harris, Ph.D., president/CEO of The National Business League.

In addition, the breakfast will also feature an “Expert Access to Capital” panel, moderated by Porsha Monique, managing editor/producer of Rolling Out, an African American owned multi-media company. The panel will include Crystal Gunn, vice president of the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, Marshalynn Odneal, senior vice president and national sales executive for minority business at PNC Bank, and Marlo Rencher, Ph.D., president of Detroit Means Business Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

Limited seating is available, and access to the breakfast, networking, and expert knowledge in banking and finance will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and to register for the State of Black Business Banking Breakfast, please visit the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce website or click here to register via Eventbrite.