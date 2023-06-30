Here’s what to look forward to during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture

The 2023 Essence Festival of Culture is underway this weekend in New Orleans. The event celebrating Black culture will focus on music, health and wellness, spirituality, beauty, style, food and entertainment. The weekend will be filled with many events, social activities, and panel discussions, so don’t get left out of the loop.

Here are a few things to look forward to during Essence weekend in New Orleans.

Essence Festival of Culture Convention

One place you should expect everyone to be at is the convention center, where there will be almost everything available including food, special music performances, and panel discussions with music artists, celebrities, and more prominent people in the Black community. Black businesses and organizations will also be at the convention, promoting and showcasing their products. The convention is free for general admission, so everyone is welcome to come.

Essence Festival Concert Series

Besides the food and good vibes, people usually come to Essence for the concert, and it’s a jam-packed lineup this year. Artists performing include Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Jill Scott, Ice Cube, Coco Jones, and more. 2023 is also the time to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, so artists such as Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Jon, E-40, Ludacris, and others will be performing to show appreciation to the old school.

Lineup for the weekend! 🔥

Check the app for real-time updates on performance times. Schedule is subject next to change Which night you comin'??? pic.twitter.com/IqmqzHByTw — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) June 30, 2023

Brunch, parties, red carpets

There’s always going to be something to do if you don’t want to go to the convention or enjoy the 3-day concert series. SheaMoisture is bringing New York City to New Orleans with “A Great Day in Harlem,” a weekend long pop-up at Capital on Baronne that’s theme extends to the convention center and beyond. The Black Excellence Brunch will take place on July 2, an event series that brings together millennials of color from all industries and professions in an effort to build real community over what can be considered the favorite millennial pastime, “brunch.”

The Crown Act red carpet will also be taking place on July 2, a ceremony highlighting the strength, grace, and impact of notable Black women and girls whose talents and leadership help advance the legacy of Black beauty and brilliance.