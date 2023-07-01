Beautycon makes return to 2023 Essence Festival Culture (photos)

Beautycon made a highly anticipated return at the 2023 Essence Festival Culture on June 30. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Special guests included Coco Jones, Amiyah Scott, and Kym Whitley, although Melissa Butler and Jodie Woods are expected to make an appearance over the next few days.

On June 30., the beauty experience also featured prominent figures such as Dre Brown, Camille Friend, Averis Anderson, Ve’Ondre Mitchell, Victoria Nguyen, Cara Robinson Sabin, Aevin Dugas, Gladney, Kimberly Ha, Mariah Moore, Keisha Senter, Theo Turner. Raquel Willis, Terrance Baker, Monet X-Change, Mabel Frias, Kiyah Bridges, Kaelyn Charbonnet, DJ Arie Spins, Bianca Williams, and Hakeem Holmes.

Between July 1-2., there will also be appearances from Tater Pazon, Te’a Cooper, Leyna Bloom, Jari Jones, Gail Bean, Fannita, Dr. Lakeitha Poole, Dorian Morris, Beatrice Dixon, Nayamka Roberts-Smith, Jennifer Renee, IAMDDB, Jordan Chiles, Aliyah Bah, Crystal Thompson, Britni Ricard, Lisa Price, Detty Nkonko, and Jarras Degruy.

Beautycon is designed to celebrate Black beauty by shining a light on different sizes, hues, and identities through conversation, demonstration, and representation.