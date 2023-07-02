Chicago rapper Ausar wants you to know what he knows

Chicago rapper Ausar had the distinction of being the opening act on the main stage of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash on June 25, 2023. He gave an amazing performance and set the mood for a day that was full of great music.

In 2021 rolling out created a list of “21 Chicago artists to check for in 2021” and Ausar made that list. In 2020 Ausar released the EP Flight of the Honeybee to critical acclaim. Lyrically he continues in the tradition of amazing Chicago rappers such as Lupe and Common. He will release his debut album I Now Know (INK) on July 29, 2023. Rolling out spoke with Ausar at Summer Smash about his performance, his latest work and why it’s important for him to be transparent in his music.

How does it feel to open up for this final day of summer Smash?

This has been great. This is something that’s been on my bucket list for a minute. I got up there and did everything we rehearsed, it felt great.

Can you talk about the new song you performed?

I think the newest joint that we did was called “List”, which is actually gonna be the next single from my album. An exclusive for you is that it’s featuring Deontay Hitchcock. That’ll be the last single that we drop before my album.

Talk about the video for “Ghosted”.

Ghosted is a song about how historically I’ve dealt with grief and with things that are unfavorable for me in general. Typically, I just remove myself from situations with no resolve. This is me coming to terms with that and understanding what that really turns into down the line.

Why is it important for you to be so honest and transparent in your music?

That’s the only way I’m able to write, to be honest. My music is a personal narrative and I think that’s the way I’m able to touch different audiences and make sure it resonates with my crowd, is by telling things that I can personally relate to.

So what’s next for you?

This album. That’s the biggest thing and just pushing it and seeing what doors God opens from there. We worked really hard on it. I’m very confident in it. The music is incredible.

What message do you have for the people who are following their dreams?

It’s happening even when you don’t think it is. A lot of times we do these things that build up small and incrementally and because we don’t see the growth happening right then and there, we feel like it’s not. You’ll notice that all these bits of work that you do eventually lead up to big things and they have a domino effect. So even when you think it’s not happening, it is.