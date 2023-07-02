Day 2 of Essence concert: Monica, T.I., Ice Cube celebrate hip-hop’s birthday

Legends across the South and West were highlighted

Night two of the Essence Festival of Culture concerts highlighted some of the south’s biggest names in hip-hop history performed including Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and T.I.

The festival also highlighted legends from the West Coast including Ice Cube, DJ Quik, E-40, Ice-T, JJ Fad, Lady Of Rage, and Yo-Yo.


Coco Jones, Monica, and Jill Scott were the R&B acts for the evening, followed by Missy Elliott as the night’s headliner.

Tomorrow night is the finale which will highlight an anticipated performance by Megan Thee Stallion. Wizkid and Tems are also expected to perform.


