Jonathan Majors accused of abusing 2 more women

Jonathan Majors’ once-thriving Hollywood career is looking even more bleak after an exhaustive investigative piece by Rolling Stone detailed alleged abuse against multiple other people.

Through its interviews of 40 people over three months who know and were affiliated with the Creed III actor, Rolling Stone claims Majors has a decade-long history of abuse and toxicity.

Majors, the interview subjects claim, is a “complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash.”

The Marvel star, who is now dating Meagan Good, is both brilliant and boorish, and both attributes have allegedly been on display since his days at Yale University’s David Geffen School of Drama — where he could be rough in how he treated co-stars and crew members alike.

Furthermore, multiple people Rolling Stone interviewed said there were two women Majors dated whom he subjected to emotional abuse, while one of them was also physically abused.

The magazine claims that nine people told them that Majors allegedly “strangled” one woman he was dating. The second woman allegedly shared with confidantes that her romance with Majors was “emotional torture.”

“It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one of those sources says.

“No one is surprised that this is coming out. It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behavior never changed,” said another anonymous source.

Dustin Pusch, Majors’ attorney, offered a blistering response to the Rolling Stone article.

“Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners,” Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, said in a statement. “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article— demonstrating their outright falsity.” Pusch added that Majors “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence, or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

Moreover, Majors’ attorney blasted the magazine after they gave them character witness testimonies from multiple people claiming that Majors was not a bad person and did not abuse people, but Rolling Stone refused to publish them.