In light of the 25th anniversary of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the singer and rapper was the final act for the first day of the Essence Festival of Culture. Hill performed her classics “Ex-Factor” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and surprised fans with a guest performance from Wycelf Jean in a Fugees reunion.

The songstress took the stage in a colorful, purple frock, stunning the fans with her style and vocals throughout the night.