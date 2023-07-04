LeBron’s and Shaq’s sons got rejected at Saweetie’s party (photos)

The sons of NBA icons LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal are both armed with ample pop culture cred and fame as the heirs of multimillionaires.

Still, it wasn’t enough industry cachet for Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal to crash singer Saweetie’s birthday bash in Los Angeles on Monday night, June 3, 2023.

James and O’Neal would seem to be automatic admittees into the party of the week at Poppy nightclub on La Cienega Boulevard.

Nope. We suppose Bronny James’ new student ID card for the University of Southern California didn’t work either.

As “TMZ” reported, the two young adult basketball players are shown turning away after getting the boot at the door by security.

No kids allowed! #Bronny and #ShareefOneal were reportedly denied entry to #Saweetie bday bash pic.twitter.com/v7H2jMwKjH — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) July 4, 2023

One problem could be that the “Icy Girl” rapper is turning 30 and we all know that Saweetie was sure to include an overabundance of adult consumables that are legally off-limits to Bronny, who is only 19 years old.

Another issue is that James and O’Neal were crewed up when they appeared at the front door. A second photo shows multiple people walking away from the hot Hollywood party. Saweetie may have known that the two famous sons were coming but may not have been aware of the friends in tow.

LeBron’s Son Bronny James Denied Entrance at Saweetie Party at Hollywood Nightclub #Bronny #denied https://t.co/FYlzMja8sd — New York Today News (@Nytodaynewz) July 4, 2023

It might be just as well. Bronny James has school and crushing expectations heaped upon him as the incoming recruit for the USC Trojans. He is also projected to be drafted as high as 17th in the 2024 NBA Draft, which has spurred great debate in basketball circles.

Shareef O’Neal is also following in his father’s gargantuan footsteps, literally and figuratively, in the basketball realm. The 23-year-old is currently playing for the Ignite of the NBA’s G-League team.