Peter Thomas is being sued and evicted from Bar One, again

The famously vainglorious businessman Peter Thomas, who became renowned for his unassailable self-confidence on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is being humbled as he faces another lawsuit to evict his business, Bar One.

According to the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline, Thomas has defaulted one too many times on the rent of the property owned by Bentley Bay Retail in South Beach.

The documents reveal that Thomas, who has been sued over his Bar One restaurants multiple times before in other cities — including once by his ex-wife and RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey — was sued once before by the Miami Beach landlord.

Not long after entering into a rental agreement with Bentley Bay Retail in 2018, the country and the world were plunged into the era-defining commerce darkness caused by the pandemic. Bar One had defaulted in 2020, however, Thomas was able to stave off the lawsuit then after agreeing to pay $270K. He also agreed as part of the settlement that any more bounced checks would render the agreement void and Bar One would have to vacate the premises.

The current lawsuit claims that since then Thomas’ Bar One defaulted on the rent multiple times between July 2022 and March 2023 and that he is in arrears to the tune of $422k in rent, unpaid expenses, utility bills, and sales taxes.

The two parties entered negotiations to reconcile this latest debt, the report states. But Bentley Bay has indicated that it was not successful and therefore demands the restaurant’s immediate ouster.

Thomas didn’t confirm nor deny the lawsuit’s existence, but he explained to his Instagram followers that this “restaurant business is no joke.” In a rare display of public humility, where he appeared to wipe away a tear, Thomas said that while folks “hate on a Negro” like him, he is out staying “on our grind,” to “get that money. We gotta pay those bills, Those taxes are due. People are on my a–.”

He then signed off by saying “Let’s go!”