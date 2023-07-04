Celebrity host, actress, model, entrepreneur, and comedian Pretty Vee recently hosted Season 5 of “If Not For My Girls” on the Coca-Cola stage at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture.

She was joined on stage by music artists, Bia and Muni Long who had a deep conversation on stage about their careers and what inspires their drive.

Pretty Vee opened up about her superpower and three bucket list career goals.

How did it feel to host Season 5 of “If Not For My Girls” on the Coca-Cola stage at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture?

It feels amazing. It feels like a dream come true, so people could see me outside of what I do. It’s dope. I got to connect with the girls, I got to connect with Coca-Cola, and they sponsored it, so I’m just here on behalf of Coke.

What would you say is your overall superpower?

I mean to save the world. You know me, give them some more knowledge on what’s going on, help them, especially the foster kids and the molestation that goes on secretly. I wish I could be that little fly on the wall and just cut it off, and just heal them but I’m not God, I’ll leave that to Him. If I had some superpowers it would be to save the world, especially the kids.

How do you balance being a host, actress, model, entrepreneur, and comedian?

I learned from Pinky Cole. There is no balance, it’s just fun. When you are having fun, there’s no balance because there’s so much that comes your way. You just got to enjoy it, sit in, and be present. That’s where I’m at with it.

What keeps you going every day?

God, my purpose, and my promise. When the enemy comes to attack, we have to remember what that promise is and hold on to it.

What are some other career opportunities that are on your bucket list?

A lawyer because I like to defend my people. Get people out of jail and the ones that are suffering. Then I have to say a psychiatrist because I like to talk and I want to know what’s going on. The third one would be a stylist because I like to style. I like to put things together.