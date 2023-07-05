India.Arie roasted for saying Janelle Monae, Meg show too much skin

An intense debate has erupted on the merits of Arie’s complaints about Monae, Megan and others

India.Arie roasted for saying Janelle Monae, Meg show too much skin

Veteran singer India.Arie is getting flamed on social media for suggesting that entertainers like Janelle Monae and Megan Thee Stallion and others reveal too much skin in their performances.

Arie is referring to what she saw as the hypersexualized performances delivered by some at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans over the 4th of July weekend. Monae flashed one of her breasts to the crowd — though her nipple was covered by a pastie.


Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion performed her customary twerking exhibition, replete with mostly-exposed butt cheeks.

“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No,” Arie penned. 


“So when we as a culture make something like this mainstream — it shows a lack of discretion and discernment. To those in the comments who laugh at anyone who wants these things for our culture, you certainly have that right.”

India added this: … “Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export — our Music — to show us in a respectful light. I’d like to on the record saying: this wont age well and thats my issue.”

Some bashed Arie …

… while others say Arie has some valid points …

And the debate rages on Twitter:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles