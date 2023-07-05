Sasha Lane stars in ‘The Crowded Room’

Sasha Lane is turning heads and twisting minds in “The Crowded Room.” Also starring alongside Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, this psychological thriller demands viewers’ undivided attention. “The Crowded Room” is streaming now on AppleTV+.
