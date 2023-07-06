Cardi B likes the paparazzi, as long as they are not American

Usually, when celebrities mention the paparazzi, they don’t have many good things to say. The photographers invade their personal space, take countless pictures, and ask continuous questions. In one recent instance, the paparazzi were applauded for their work.

Cardi B went to France for Paris Fashion Week, and a video shows her walking while the French paparazzi take pictures of her.

“You guys are the best,” Cardi B says in the video. “I really love the paparazzi out here because let me tell you about the f—— American paparazzi. When you guys put up pictures of celebrities, you guys make sure that they look nice. You guys make sure that they take good pictures.”

Cardi B goes off on American Paparazzi to French Paparazzi in Paris: “y’all make celebrities look nice” pic.twitter.com/YtSC4gfEd6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 5, 2023

Cardi B then made a look with her face scrunched up, insinuating that the American paparazzi doesn’t care how the picture comes out.

“That’s f—– up. Y’all want pictures of celebrities looking bad so people can make fun of them, shred them, put their confidence down, that’s mean,” Cardi B said. “Y’all gonna get paid the same. The French paparazzi don’t do that.”