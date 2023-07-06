Keke Palmer’s man shames her for outfit, seductive dance with Usher (video)

Darius Jackson later doubled down on his disapproval of Palmer’s behavior with Usher, saying mother’s don’t dress that way
Keke Palmer's man shames her for outfit, seductive dance with Usher (video)
Keke Palmer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The debate of the summer has been ignited as actress Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shames her for the booty-revealing outfit she wore while seductively dancing with Usher during the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

Palmer behaved like a high school girl with her first crush as she hugged and gyrated with Usher as he serenaded her up close to his hit song, “There Goes My Baby.” After they disengaged, Palmer turned around and gave Usher the full view of her exposed backside which was only covered by a sheer dress.


Jackson was outraged and took to Twitter to voice his vehement disapproval of Palmer’s outfit and that she flashed her butt cheeks to Usher.

Black Twitter, females especially, ripped into Jackson for putting his girlfriend on blast and shaming Palmer before the nation instead of having that conversation over the dinner table.


Undeterred and unbothered by the critiques of his methodology, Jackson doubled down on his stance and even elaborated on his perspective.

Some females actually agreed with Jackson, but adamantly disagreed with him opting to take his feelings public. Others believe it wasn’t the outfit, per se, but the fact that Palmer was up in Usher’s face and then acting like she was having the time of her life — without Jackson.

Others cackled at Jackson for calling himself the “man of the house” when Palmer is the obvious breadwinner and by far the most famous of the pair.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles