Keke Palmer’s man shames her for outfit, seductive dance with Usher (video)

The debate of the summer has been ignited as actress Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shames her for the booty-revealing outfit she wore while seductively dancing with Usher during the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

Palmer behaved like a high school girl with her first crush as she hugged and gyrated with Usher as he serenaded her up close to his hit song, “There Goes My Baby.” After they disengaged, Palmer turned around and gave Usher the full view of her exposed backside which was only covered by a sheer dress.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Jackson was outraged and took to Twitter to voice his vehement disapproval of Palmer’s outfit and that she flashed her butt cheeks to Usher.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Black Twitter, females especially, ripped into Jackson for putting his girlfriend on blast and shaming Palmer before the nation instead of having that conversation over the dinner table.

Undeterred and unbothered by the critiques of his methodology, Jackson doubled down on his stance and even elaborated on his perspective.

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Last tweet of the day for sure.that’s for the real ones to understand. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Some females actually agreed with Jackson, but adamantly disagreed with him opting to take his feelings public. Others believe it wasn’t the outfit, per se, but the fact that Palmer was up in Usher’s face and then acting like she was having the time of her life — without Jackson.

Others cackled at Jackson for calling himself the “man of the house” when Palmer is the obvious breadwinner and by far the most famous of the pair.

typing out man of the house when he isn’t the breadwinner is sksksksksks — She by Shein (@_heyyymscarter) July 5, 2023

So he didn’t know she had that outfit? He thought coming to social media to air his grievances made more sense? We all know he just mad about Usher. https://t.co/nv1yK6PyLA — Nat 🇯🇲 (@natfluential) July 6, 2023

When Darius posted this it was all giggles and now that Usher was singing to Keke she suddenly needs to be a mom…be fr pic.twitter.com/wSYcN6riT8 — bri 💎 (@brivirgeaux) July 5, 2023

Instead of organizing the frozen breast milk by date for my sister this what you doing https://t.co/N8fXmbLhAh — #BuhariIsAFuckNigga (@YungYinkv) July 5, 2023

KeKe boyfriend is too poor to have an opinion. Get back on the diapers nanny! — Principal Ava’s DoppleGanger (@LenValyrian) July 5, 2023

Being BROKE and a MISOGYNIST and LIGHT SKINNED omg how much is my sister supposed to take — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) July 5, 2023

The real tea is he’s not mad at Keke’s outfit, he’s mad about Usher but his insecurity wouldn’t let him say that so he thought’d be manlier to police her outfit and assert he’s the man of the house. Meanwhile, he’s a stay at home dad whose only job is working for HER network. — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) July 6, 2023

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend publicly called her out for wearing what she wants to wear: pic.twitter.com/Dh0lTEg7eW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 5, 2023

that man ain’t mad at keke outfit.

he salty she was up in usher face.

& honestly that’s a lot more reasonable lol — Fit-ish. (@asia_fitfoodie) July 5, 2023

I hate that he made this public, cus now we all watchin to see what Keke does. And the reality is this is none of our business. Like at all.

We shouldn’t know about ANY of this. — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) July 6, 2023