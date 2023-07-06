Stevie J and Faith Evans finalize divorce

After filing for divorce in 2021, Stevie J and Faith Evans have finally settled their divorce battle.

In court documents, Evans said that she “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support. There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage of domestic partnership through counseling or other means,” the document states.

The couple married in 2018 after being friends for over two decades. The two have been going back and forth for years, which included Evans once being arrested for allegedly attacking Stevie J. In April 2023, Stevie J was ordered to turn over Evans’ car after she claimed he stole it to drive it to Coachella.

In 2022, it seemed things improved between the two, after Stevie J apologized on Instagram for his actions.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” Stevie J said. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”