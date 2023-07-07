Blueface blasted for asking his 6-year-old son if he is gay

Reprobate rapper Blueface is being bashed on Twitter after he asked his 6-year-old son if he was a homosexual.

Blueface, née Johnathan Jamall Porter, asked his son to watch a bunch of scantily-clad women dancing and gyrating for the camera. The boy’s mother, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend Jaiden Alexis, was also on hand to witness the debauchery.

After a while, Blueface, 26, momentarily left the depravity in his bedroom to hunt down his son. Blueface eventually located his son in the pantry looking for snacks instead of feasting on scantily-clad women.

“It’s booty cheeks out here. You over here looking for chips and Slim Jim’s and s—,” Blueface said.

“I love Slim Jims,” the boy responds.

“You ain’t gay is you?” Blueface then asks. The child seems slightly confused by the question. So, Blueface asks him multiple times until the boy says no.

“My man!” Blueface celebrates before giving the kid dap. “My dawg!”

Blueface has also drawn side-eyes for a follow-up clip that shows him addressing his son and some other kids.

“Y’all sit right here while I go fondle with these young women for a while, all right?” he tells the children.

#Blueface is facing backlash after asking his 6 year old son if he's gay.pic.twitter.com/rdDXR8G1KL — ▶️ (@presspplay) July 7, 2023

Predictably, Twitter was inflamed by what they deem as extremely uncouth utterances and behavior from Blueface — and in the presence of his young son to boot.

