‘F.N.F.’ producer Hitkidd explains what he learned in conflict with GloRilla

Hitkidd introduced a new wave within the hip-hop genre. The Memphis producer put together a group of the most talked about local female rappers and began promoting them while putting them on his tracks. The collective featured Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon and GloRilla.

The producer experienced the ultimate breakthrough moment with GloRilla on “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Before GloRilla released her debut EP under Yo Gotti’s CMG label Anyways, Life’s Great, she and Hitkidd had a public dispute on social media regarding the rights to “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The duo made up earlier in 2023 when GloRilla released “Internet Trolls” produced by Hitkidd.

The Memphis producer recently spoke to rolling out about the dispute and his career.

What did you learn on the business side of things with GloRilla?

I learned a whole lot, but I wouldn’t take anything back, though. It just built character, and I got a lot of knowledge from the whole situation. So the next time I’m in a similar situation, then I’m able to pivot a little better and do my thing.

What was your objective when you put together the group of female rappers from Memphis?

I was just doing it. I was just coming out of my pocket. I wanted to put some gangster music out with women, especially [those] from Memphis and being overlooked by being a minority … being Black, women and in the music industry. Doing that, coming out of my pocket, we all worked together, we were just doing it. I was just being as creative as possible. We just so happened to get in the right position to better progress like we wanted to.

Who’s in the top five right now on your playlist?

Lil Uzi [Vert], Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, Three Six Mafia and Duke Deuce.

How do you feel about the current landscape of hip-hop? Is there anything you’d change?

I’m [fixing to] change it.