Netflix hosts ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ party with special performance by Juvenile

On Friday, June 30, 2023 Netflix hosted BEVELATIONS Live, and later that evening did a down south party to celebrate the upcoming launch of THEY CLONED TYRONE by partnering with Lemon Pepper Wet event brand.

The BEVELATIONS Live panel included Survival of the Thickest cast, Michelle Buteau and Tasha Smith, The Upshaws cast member, Kim Fields, moderated by Bevy Smith.

BEVELATIONS Live and the THEY CLONED TYRONE themed Lemon Pepper Wet Party were hosted at the Chicory in New Orleans.

Key attendees for each of the events include Sherri Shepherd, Derek J, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Big Krit and Terrence J.