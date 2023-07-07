New music Friday: Reese Laflare, Cardi B, PartyNextDoor, Lucki, Lakeyah

Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of July 7.

Reese Laflare released his long-anticipated and promoted project, Diva Vol.4, hosted by the legendary DJ Drama. The album has a star-studded feature list that includes Vince Staples, Seddy Hendrinx, Robb Bank$, Ty Dolla $ign and Benny The Butcher. Aside from the singles “I Love My B—” and “Flu Game,” “Atlanta 05” appears to be an early standout track, an ode to Reese’s hometown.

Cardi B is back on the remix grind with a new verse on FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR released “R e s e n t m e n t.”

NBA YoungBoy joined forces with Lil Tjay to release “Project Walls.”

Speaking of NBA YoungBoy, the Never Broke Again collective released Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2.

A week ahead of his new album, DDG released “Trynna Link.”

Lucki released his new album s*x m*ney dr*gs.

Midwxst released “pretty girls.”

Valee and Harry Fraud teamed up for the new single “VIBRANT,” which features Action Bronson.

Autumn Corin released Autumn in Summer, which features the single “Fly.”

Lakeyah released “Want Em Hood.”

Marja’kim released “Get Wilde,” which features Chylatte.

Mick Jenkins released “Smoke Break-Dance,” which features JID.