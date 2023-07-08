As Atlanta continues to cultivate influential music artists, Roscoe Dash was one of the few that came out during the early 2000s with party music and much more. From “All the Way Turnt Up” to “Sexy Girl Anthem,” Dash developed a strong following that swelled with the hit song “No Hands,” which is still a club favorite today.

From there, Dash carved out his own path, showing the music industry that he can still make hits in a different era of hip-hop. He’s come out with numerous projects and singles, including his latest release, “Rinse and Repeat.”

Tell us about your latest single “Rinse and Repeat.”

Probably a year after the pandemic, I signed a producer and I loved his sound. I brought him up to Atlanta, and we locked in for about eight or nine months. “Rinse and Repeat” was one of the many records that we came up with. The thing that I love about it and that inspired the record was my dad’s side of the family is from Thibodaux, which is a small town outside of New Orleans. The horn you hear in the song is actually a Baton Rouge-style horn. It culturally resonated internally with me and then it’s also fun, and that’s what I feel like we need in music and what we’re missing. We need to have fun, everything is egotistical or over-sexualized. I just wanted to bring something back to do my due diligence.

People have known you mostly for hooks on songs. What made you venture out of that space?

When I got the XXL Freshman cover and it was time to do my freestyle, that was my main focus. We only had around five minutes to prepare that, but I was like “This is my time to shine.” I also wanted to do the same thing with my mixtape. That’s why I did another version of “Marvin Gaye and Chardonnay” so people can hear what that would’ve sounded like, and that’s where “Rinse and Repeat” comes from. I’m dropping bars on that song, but I’m also floating on the beat. It’s not that I don’t like being the hook guy, it’s just that I like being an artist more. I want to be able to capitalize on all aspects because I’ve written some stuff for people that people wouldn’t even believe.

What inspired you to rebrand yourself to Roscoe Dash 2.0?

I think I was in my head a little bit. I’m glad it happened like that, but I also see the mistakes. When I was having issues about writing credits and stuff like that, it was taking a mental toll on me. I realized I had high-functioning depression around that time, so that made me dig deep. Big Sean told me that sometimes you go through stuff that pushes you to do things you wouldn’t have done unless you went through what you went through and 2.0 was a perfect example of that.