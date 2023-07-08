The world has now been gifted a lovely “Lil Brat.”

Legendary lyrical lioness Da Brat gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. who weighs 7 lbs., 8 oz.

After the infant arrived, Da Brat was still in a state of bliss as she and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart spoke to People magazine.

“I can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way,” Da Brat, 49, told People magazine, who broke the story. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Da Brat added that she and her multifaceted maven of a wife both considered changing the name they had already settled for this beautiful miracle.

“His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart, but now that we’ve met him, we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”

Da Brat, whose birth name is Shawntae Harris, and Harris-Dupart also informed their fans on Instagram of the birth of the child

“I’m getting ready to have a baby!???” Da Brat says into the camera, adding humor to the process. “I feel numb, like, I’m sprawled out like a biology project.”

A couple of minutes later, the announcement of the son’s arrival is made.

“We’ve got a baby!” Da Brat’s eyes pop open, and she looks stunned. A person can be heard uttering, “That’s him crying!” And then tears of joy begin streaming down Da Brat’s face.

Ironically, Da Brat initially never wanted to carry a child. But now, she wouldn’t have it any other way.