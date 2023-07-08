Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson recently shaded each other on social media after the multi-hyphenate went viral at an Usher concert.

Since then Palmer has responded in creative ways without addressing his tweets directly.

What all started from a video clip of Palmer being serenaded by Usher, wearing a dress that revealed her backside, has turned into a viral online debate.

Shortly after Jackson called out Palmer for her revealing outfit, shaded her as a new mother, and referred to himself as a traditional man, fans quickly came to Palmer’s defense.

Some other social media users sided with Jackson claiming she publicly embarrassed her boyfriend.

All in all, Palmer responded by posting more pictures of the dress on social media saying she wishes she would have taken more pictures.

She also promoted her Big Boss album and a new catchy song on TikTok.

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy really bout to lose it.. as Keke shows defiance in her new TikTok response video.. pic.twitter.com/9cq9FIouGo — 4ortunefame💰👑💰 (@4ortunefame) July 7, 2023

In the TikTok video, the song repeated a snippet from a past interview that said, ” You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me sweetheart, so if you ‘gon act up, I’m ’bout to link up.”

Shortly after she posted another video holding her baby and the caption read, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, I’m a motha, through and through. “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the b——-” shirts available now. Link in bio. To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you? Mine empowered me. On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good, I’m great. Look at that face. Gratitude galore.”

Social media users responded with a wide range of emotions, here were some of the reactions below.

