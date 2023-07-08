NLE Choppa responds to claims of being an absentee father

NLE Choppa is defending his honor. The 20-year-old rapper responded to fans who claimed he was a less than honorable Black man because he didn’t show up to one of his children’s baby showers. He also received criticism for not standing up for the mother of his child when she was pregnant and going suffered a mental breakdown..

“What I was supposed to say? She was dragging me and got dragged in the process,” Choppa responded to a Twitter user. “We fixed our problems privately though. We appreciate yo lil tweet though booboo!”

He then addressed the baby shower absence comments.

“Y’all want black men to be bad fathers sooooooo bad!!” Choppa tweeted. “Issa epidemic out here … the one that causes you to be all in the next person’s business!”

He then posted a collage of photos and videos with his daughter.

The criticism for Choppa came after he publicly defended Sexyy Red, who has been the subject of much criticism for her abrasive personality, and raunchy lyrics.

“Y’all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious music and s— to have fun,” Choppa said. “Y’all need to stop doing that girl like that. That s— ain’t right because at the end of the day, she got a child. She’s feeding her family and making sure her baby’s straight. That’s all that matters … why does our own community have to tear down our own people? Why can’t we embrace her? Why can’t we understand her music just the way we’d understand somebody else’s music? Any of the male music, whatever, man. We need to stop treating women like this. Y’all do males like that, too, but it’s mainly the women.”