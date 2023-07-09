Shortly after Keke Palmer caught heat from her boyfriend for wearing a revealing dress while being serenaded by Usher, a video of Saweetie surfaced as well.

The video showed Usher singing his hit song “There Goes My Baby” to Saweetie and he pointed the microphone to her to finish the lyrics.

In the video, she did not attempt to sing the song and simply nodded her head and chewed her gum.

The “Superstar” singer eventually got Saweetie to the say word “baby” twice to complete the chorus of the song.

Usher sings to Saweetie in Las Vegas 🎤 pic.twitter.com/y1bjevLouO — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 8, 2023

Some fans believe that Saweetie did not know the words to the song, and others believed she was playing it cool out of respect for her boyfriend YG.

This quickly became another online discussion after Saweetie’s interaction with Usher was compared to the video of Keke Palmer being serenaded.

Some believe Keke Palmer did too much, and other social media users believe Saweetie did not do enough.

The “My Type” rapper seemed to enjoy herself at the concert but may have been hesitant to engage after the backlash Palmer received.

These are not the first times Usher has serenaded celebrity guests.

The legendary singer has been doing this for years during his concerts.

Here were some of the latest reactions below.

Keke did too much .. Saweetie didnt do enough .. yall never satisfied 😭 — TMarie 👑 (@princessxtmarie) July 8, 2023

Usher tryna serenade Saweetie & mama just sat there working every muscle in her jaw chomping on ranch flavored gum cause she didn’t know the words. — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) July 8, 2023