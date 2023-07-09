The Chosen Few Picnic broke through the clouds with vibes and sunshine

The Chosen Few Picnic managed to fight through the rain and radiate sunshine on July 8, 2023. The house music picnic held in Jackson park on the South-Side of Chicago attracts 40 thousand people each year. The event is sort of a family reunion with the music serving up the vibes.

This years festival seemed to be in danger of being drowned out by rain. Miraculously the sun broke through the clouds warming up the grounds and lighting up faces with smile and laughter.People travel all over the world to experience this festival and frequent it ever year. Most people make it their business to attend every year.

“I come back every year. I’ve been out here since they were passing the hat. It’s been over 20 years. It’s an amazing event with beautiful people. The music is incredible. I wouldn’t even miss it if it rained.” said Courtney Bell of Courtney Bell Coaches.

Every year the Chosen Few DJ’s enlist other DJ’s to come rock the picnic. This year Jamie 326 came from London and did a legendary set full of energy, bass and soul. BeBe Winans brought the gospel infused house music to the stage giving praise to God. Right after BeBe’s performance Jesse Saunders one of the original Chosen Few DJ’s was honored by his peers. Saunders is currently recovering from a stroke he suffered recently. The crowd chanted his name and it made for a highly emotional moment with not a dry eye in Jackson Park.

Chicago’s new mayor Brandon Johnson visited did a few dance steps and celebrated with the people. “DJ’s have come alive to shift an entire genre of music that has literally revolutionized the world, birthed right here on the South Side of Chicago. We have not just revolutionized but we have institutionalized this movement and the city council declared the birthplace of house music (The Warehouse) a landmark. So whether you come from the west, south, southeast, northwest or around the world know that you are in the greatest freaking city in the world. Love you Chicago.” said Mayor Brandon Johnson in his remarks the Chosen Few attendees.

The spirit of the Chosen Few shifted a cold rainy day to a warm sun filled celebration. Take a look at a few pictures in the gallery below.