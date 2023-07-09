WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Nikki McCray dies at 51

A flood of tributes pour in for the quiet fire known as Nikki McCray-Penson
WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Nikki McCray dies at 51
Nikki McCray-Penson (Image source: YouTube/WGN)

The Who’s Who of women’s pro and collegiate basketball is paying homage to the life of Nikki McCray-Penson, a celebrated Hall of Fame pioneer in the WNBA, who died suddenly on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was 51 years old.

No word on what was the cause of death, though she is a breast cancer survivor after being diagnosed in 2013.


McCray-Penson played and coached women’s basketball for 27 years and racked up an astounding list of achievements. She was a star at the University of Tennessee in the early 1990s under venerated coach Pat Summit. McCray-Penson was the league MVP of the now-defunct American Basketball League in 1997. She then became a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Stars (who later became the Las Vegas Aces), and the Chicago Sky.

The fierce competitor also won two Olympic gold medals for the United States and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.


After she retired from the WNBA after eight seasons, McCray-Penson began coaching at the University of South Carolina under Dawn Staley and eventually wound up with her dream job as head coach of the famed Rutgers program.

McCracy-Penson leaves behind a husband, Thomas Penson, and a son.

“Today is deeply sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki,” Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington said in a statement. “Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. She was full of life, energy, and was so much fun to be around. Nikki touched the lives of many because she made it her mission to uplift others and help them achieve whatever dreams and goals they expressed. She was so devoted to her husband and son, and still gave all of herself to everyone in the program. We will miss her dearly but will keep Nikki’s memory alive in our hearts.”

The tributes from everyone she came in contact with have been pouring in, beginning with living legend Dawn Staley, the coach at the University of South Carolina and former teammate on the Olympic teams.

