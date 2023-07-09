WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Nikki McCray dies at 51

The Who’s Who of women’s pro and collegiate basketball is paying homage to the life of Nikki McCray-Penson, a celebrated Hall of Fame pioneer in the WNBA, who died suddenly on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was 51 years old.

No word on what was the cause of death, though she is a breast cancer survivor after being diagnosed in 2013.

McCray-Penson played and coached women’s basketball for 27 years and racked up an astounding list of achievements. She was a star at the University of Tennessee in the early 1990s under venerated coach Pat Summit. McCray-Penson was the league MVP of the now-defunct American Basketball League in 1997. She then became a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Stars (who later became the Las Vegas Aces), and the Chicago Sky.

The fierce competitor also won two Olympic gold medals for the United States and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

After she retired from the WNBA after eight seasons, McCray-Penson began coaching at the University of South Carolina under Dawn Staley and eventually wound up with her dream job as head coach of the famed Rutgers program.

McCracy-Penson leaves behind a husband, Thomas Penson, and a son.

“Today is deeply sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki,” Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington said in a statement. “Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. She was full of life, energy, and was so much fun to be around. Nikki touched the lives of many because she made it her mission to uplift others and help them achieve whatever dreams and goals they expressed. She was so devoted to her husband and son, and still gave all of herself to everyone in the program. We will miss her dearly but will keep Nikki’s memory alive in our hearts.”

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. A beloved member of our WNBA family, Nikki was a 3x WNBA All-Star during her 8 seasons in the league. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nikki's family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/PkCnLiSgNQ — WNBA (@WNBA) July 7, 2023

The tributes from everyone she came in contact with have been pouring in, beginning with living legend Dawn Staley, the coach at the University of South Carolina and former teammate on the Olympic teams.

It is with the heaviest of heart I have to post this…..thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel. God’s got you now….suffer no more Nik Nik. ❤️deeply pic.twitter.com/3t5LG7nOre — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 7, 2023

Heart hurts like crazy over this one! 💔 such a fighter and a warrior with the sweetest gentle soul! Coach McCray you’ve helped me in many many ways and you were a true gift from God! Truly will be missed! No more suffering no more pain! God got a good one 🤍 #oranges pic.twitter.com/zRCu4zXXdv — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 7, 2023

Remembering #LVFL Nikki McCray-Penson • 1994 SEC Player of the Year

• 1995 SEC Player of the Year

• 1,572 Career Points as a Lady Vol

• 5x SEC Champion

• 2x All-American • 3x WNBA All-Star

• 2x Olympic Gold Medalist

• 2012 @WBHOF inductee A Lady Vol Legend 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sI8vJDNMxR — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) July 7, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of two-time Olympic gold medalist Nikki McCray-Penson. Our sister & our friend, Nikki was more than a champion. USA Basketball extends its condolences to the McCray & Penson families in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zsI0z0nnnD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 7, 2023

Our program, our sport and most importantly her family lost an amazing woman – mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, coach, mentor – today. Nikki McCray-Penson was part of our foundation and made us the program we are, one personal relationship at a time 💔 pic.twitter.com/jSRQY9Vnmx — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) July 7, 2023

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Fever alum, 3x WNBA All-Star, coach and friend, Nikki McCray-Penson. our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gokEW9RFqY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 7, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces were saddened to learn today of the passing of Tennessee, ABL, WNBA and Olympic legend Nikki McCray-Penson. A member of the 2005 San Antonio Silver Stars, Nikki was beloved by many as a teammate, coach, mentor, sister, and friend. Her achievements on the… pic.twitter.com/4D59fqQO2u — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 7, 2023

We will remember you as a warrior and a friend. Rest easy, dear Nikki McCray-Penson. You will be missed 💜 pic.twitter.com/zhHGT6T7rJ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 7, 2023

The Town is saddened to hear about the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. Nikki was one of the greatest athletes in the Town’s history who started her basketball career at Collierville High School then became a College All-American, WNBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. pic.twitter.com/4u6ft4CWnW — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) July 7, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. She was an incredible basketball coach and a true leader of women, but more importantly, she was a loving Mother and Wife. Nikki and her family will continue to be in our hearts & in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/UAsN7g3b90 — Sam Purcell (@SamPurcellMSU) July 7, 2023