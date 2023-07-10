Jamie Foxx waves to fans for 1st time since hospitalization

Hollywood powerhouse Jamie Foxx gave the most hopeful indication that his complete recovery may come to fruition after a rare sighting on Sunday afternoon, July 9, 2023.

The Django Unchained and Dreamgirls star was captured riding on a super boat that was cruising along the Chicago River, where he appeared to be accompanied by several family members.

Foxx, 55, was dressed in a dark shirt with matching pants and sunglasses when passengers on other boat inadvertently happened upon him. When they screamed Foxx’s name, he graciously waved back and even flashed a smile.

Jamie Foxx looks healthy as he waves to fans from a boat (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/61MH1Di1QC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2023

In addition to this video, regular citizens have been feeding back to “TMZ” that Foxx has been seen out and about in the Chicago area this past weekend. The sightings corroborate reports that he has recuperated substantially since he was hospitalized and reportedly near death in Atlanta back in April.

Star Wars actor John Boyega told “ET” Canada a few days ago that Foxx “is all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to.”

It appears that the time is now.