Another woman declines to sing with Usher during Las Vegas performance

Keke Palmer enjoyed being serenaded by Usher during his concert in Las Vegas, but other women have skirted close contact with the R&B artist since then.

On July 6, Usher did his regular walk-up to his special guest, which was Saweetie, who’s dating YG. Usher began performing his song “There Goes My Baby,” but unlike Palmer, Saweetie stood tall and danced in one spot.

Saweetie also didn’t sing the lyrics to the song that others would normally do, only saying “baby” when Usher gave her the microphone to speak.

“Saweetie, you too cool to sing my song,” Usher jokingly said. “That’s my sister, just so y’all know. We all good. Y’all don’t go crazy on the internet.”

Two days later, Usher tried the same thing with fashion model Winnie Harlow, who was in attendance with her boyfriend, NBA player Kyle Kuzma.

Usher was about to come sing to Winnie Harlow and she hopped in her man (Kyle Kuzma) lap. 😭 pic.twitter.com/NpmSqHA3Md — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

As Usher walked toward the couple singing the infamous song, Harlow immediately sat on Kuzma’s lap.

“OK, you chose,” Usher said into the microphone.

The past two instances have led to more discourse on social media about the way that Palmer conducted herself.

what is wrong with everyone ? Keke did “ too much”, Saweetie was acting “fake ghetto”, and now Winnie harlow needs to “humble herself bc usher really don’t want her “? Nothing was wrong with any of the interactions bro. Can people act how they want to act my gosh — homeland(h)er (@fkalexbelike) July 9, 2023

Ok @winnieharlow is the opposite of — around and find out. 😂😂Sis sat in her man's lap so fast & as #Usher said she chose, so he kept it moving. This has got to be the classiest "I'm good son" move I have ever seen! pic.twitter.com/HX9JQei6Cd — Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) July 9, 2023

Calling Winnie Harlow corny because she didn’t rub her body on Usher in front of her man like the bitter people of twitter wanted her to is wild behavior. — Erica LeShai (@ericaleshai) July 10, 2023