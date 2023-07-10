Another woman declines to sing with Usher during Las Vegas performance

Usher continues to keep social media entertained
Winnie Harlow arrives at The Fashion Awards 2016 (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Keke Palmer enjoyed being serenaded by Usher during his concert in Las Vegas, but other women have skirted close contact with the R&B artist since then.

On July 6, Usher did his regular walk-up to his special guest, which was Saweetie, who’s dating YG. Usher began performing his song “There Goes My Baby,” but unlike Palmer, Saweetie stood tall and danced in one spot.


Saweetie also didn’t sing the lyrics to the song that others would normally do, only saying “baby” when Usher gave her the microphone to speak.

“Saweetie, you too cool to sing my song,” Usher jokingly said. “That’s my sister, just so y’all know. We all good. Y’all don’t go crazy on the internet.”


Two days later, Usher tried the same thing with fashion model Winnie Harlow, who was in attendance with her boyfriend, NBA player Kyle Kuzma.

As Usher walked toward the couple singing the infamous song, Harlow immediately sat on Kuzma’s lap.

“OK, you chose,” Usher said into the microphone.

The past two instances have led to more discourse on social media about the way that Palmer conducted herself.

