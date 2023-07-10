WNBA Power Rankings: Week of July 10

As the WNBA All-Star week has arrived, so have fresh power rankings.

The Las Vegas Aces are still the top dog, despite suffering their second loss of the season in a 80-78 decision to the Dallas Wings on July 7. In the next game, Kelsey Plum put up a career-high 40 points and got Las Vegas back to its winning ways in a 113-89 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner recorded the 25th dunk of her career, one Los Angeles Sparks forward Rae Burrell couldn’t get out the way of in time on July 9.

Here are rolling out‘s WNBA Power Rankings for the week of July 10.