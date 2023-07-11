On July 9, the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles drew a multitude of celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and Issa Rae.

With Margot Robbie starring as the lead Barbie doll and Ryan Gosling as the lead Ken doll, the film made sure to include people of different ethnicities, shapes and sizes in different leadership positions.

Some of those actors include Ana Cruz Kayne, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and more.

The film soundtrack also includes Black and Brown artists, such as Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Karol G, Kaliii and PinkPantheress.

Check out some of the most fashionable looks from the pink carpet.

Nicki Minaj

The “Barbie World” artist gave us face and body on the pink carpet with a sleek silver dress from Alaia.

Issa Rae

The popular actor, producer, writer and director rocked a slim-fit rose dress on the pink carpet that also had a short train with a plunging keyhole.

Alexandra Shipp

This actress rocked a daring look with a sparkly black bralette paired with a semi-beaded white gown.

America Ferrera

This actress gave us a modern pin-up fashion look that featured a light pink two-piece dress and a pink pearl necklace to match.

Ana Cruz Kayne

This actress rocked a puffed sleeve ensemble with a floor-length fringed skirt.

Karol G

This Columbian singer gave us sparkly pink from head to toe.

Ariana Greenblatt

This young actress stole the show with this platinum corset top paired with a bustle of black roses and a sparkly sheer train.