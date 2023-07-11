‘Breaking the Ice’ with Rory Flack showcases Black ice skaters

Rory Flack, the niece of singing icon Roberta Flack, is showcasing up-and-coming skaters in a new show for WE tv called “Breaking The Ice.” Flack discusses her skating roots and the years of work to bring the show to life. “Breaking the Ice” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT.

More from Rolling Out

Rory Flack Breaking The Ice
Entertainment Videos
'Breaking the Ice' with Rory Flack showcases Black ice skaters
IMG_0918
Entertainment Videos
Lou Llobell stars in AppleTV+ series 'Foundation'
IMG_0870
Entertainment Videos
Patrick Wilson directs and stars in 'Insidious: The Red Door'
IMG_5750 (2)
News Videos
Darlene Jackson gives Woody's Cheesesteak a week to meet with her legal team
Tai Beauchamp
Beauty and Hair Videos
Tai Beauchamp, MC Lyte, and Kym Whitley embrace hair journey at CROWN Awards
Cindy Trimm
Community Leadership Videos
Cindy Trimm unveils the tranformative power of faith and mindset mastery
wellington harris
Entertainment Videos
Wellington Harrison thrived as assistant editor on 'Dear Mama' doc
Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander and Savannah Leaf
Entertainment Videos
'Earth Mama' stars Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander discuss their shared work ethic
Doechii adds 'actress'
Entertainment Videos
Doechii makes acting debut in the indie film 'Earth Mama'
AB223A80-CD90-4C55-9C22-F014DC0FA020
Entertainment Videos
Sasha Lane stars in 'The Crowded Room'

New from Rolling Out

jay-z_featured_bang
Jay-Z stops fan from filming him as he danced at Beyoncé's concert
DSC_3674
Rick Ross shows off $20M wristwatch from Jacob the Jeweler (photos)
Rory Flack Breaking The Ice
'Breaking the Ice' with Rory Flack showcases Black ice skaters
jamie foxx_featured_bang
Jamie Foxx retrieves and returns woman's lost purse (video)
IMG_0918
Lou Llobell stars in AppleTV+ series 'Foundation'
Rob49
How 2023 XXL Freshman Rob49's steady success is taking him to new heights
ICE CUBE 2
Twitter ignites after RFK Jr. calls Ice Cube 'influential civil rights leader'
FLOVictoriaMonet
FLO details what it was like to collaborate with Missy Elliott
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I’m making $90 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning sixteen thousand US dollars a month by working on the connection, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website… w­w­w.P­a­y­a­t­h­o­m­e­7.c­o­m

0
Reply
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles