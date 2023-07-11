If there’s one thing we know that Jay-Z isn’t a fan of, it’s cameras.

The hip-hop star has been touring the world with his wife Beyoncé, on her Renaissance Tour. Most concertgoers usually participate in two things at the show — sing and dance, and Jay-Z was caught doing one of them.

A fan at the concert uploaded a video of Jay-Z and his mother doing the Electric Slide to Beyoncé’s remix of the song “Before I Let Go.”

Jay-Z spotted dancing in the crowd at Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCEWOLRDTOUR concert in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/SnDB8MZEME — Vaultedmag (@vaultedmag) July 9, 2023

As Jay-Z turns around to finish his dance move, he and his mother lock eyes on the camera, and he waves his finger, silently directing the person to stop recording, which they did.

In 2019, Jay-Z was filmed snatching a phone from somebody at Diddy’s 50th party for recording Beyoncé dancing with Kelly Rowland.

In an interview with TIDAL in 2023, Jay-Z addressed why he doesn’t like cameras.

“Yeah, we don’t come from that school. We come from the don’t-you-ever-record-us school,” Jay-Z said. “What was that line? ‘See me in s— you never saw. If it wasn’t for these pictures you wouldn’t see me at all.’ We come from that school and we had fights over that. We come from a different world.”