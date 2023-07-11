Tokyo Toni goes on vulgar rant while babysitting granddaughter

Blac Chyna’s mom doesn’t need access to a virtual assistant
Tokyo Toni (Image source: Instagram – @shalanajh)

Tokyo Toni might not be babysitting for a while after this TikTok video.

Blac Chyna’s mom recently had a shouting match with Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa while she was babysitting her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian.


The TikTok video starts out with Toni and Dream talking to Alexa. Later on, Toni tries using Alexa by herself but it didn’t go well.

“Alexa, get the f— on,” Toni said. “I’m telling you, b—-, you better move on. I’m going to punch you in your f—ing jaw. Get out of here. Scram.”


Alexa then begins to explain how she enjoys cuddling in bed with a good book and a warm coffee. Toni responds,”and a nice hot dildo and a bucket of c—,” while Dream was still in earshot.

Neither Blac Chyna nor Rob Kardashian, Dream’s father, has acknowledged the video since it was posted. After years of feuding with each other, Blac Chyna and Toni just reconciled this year.

