Beyoncé’s half brother reportedly claims she doesn’t love him

Beyoncé’s half-brother Nixon Knowles, who was fathered by Mathew Knowles outside of his marriage, has reportedly asked why the singer doesn’t love him.

The comment is according to Nixon’s mother, Canadian-born actress Alexsandra Wright, who divulged to The Sun that there has been no contact between Queen Bey and the 13-year-old boy — despite the fact that Beyoncé lives just 10 miles north of him in California’s most expensive home, a $200 million waterfront Malibu mansion.

“[He asks], ‘Why doesn’t that person love me?’ referring to Beyoncé and added: “Nixon has never had the luxury of being a normal child. Being related to someone famous smothers kids like him, and they lose their identity.”

Wright added, “I sit in the bathroom and cry sometimes because I just don’t know how to help him be his own person.”

The publication reminded readers that Wright and Mathew Knowles met in Seattle when she was a PR person for Microsoft brokering a deal for Beyoncé and the two soon began a two-year-long romance.

After the torrid affair between Wright and Knowles ended, and a prolonged child support battle waged on in court, Wright ended up bankrupt and homeless. The boy then spent his formative years living in a trailer park before Alexsandra and Nixon Wright were able to move into the Los Angeles home of former “Moesha” actress Shar Jackson, 46.

Despite the fact that DNA tests prove that Knowles is the father, the publication reports that Knowles does not pay child support and has never met his son, Nixon.

Moreover, Wright said she is saddened that her son is estranged from his big sister.

“[Beyoncé] is a billionaire and just bought the most expensive house in California, 10 miles from where we live,” Wright told the paper.

“But no, there has not been any contact,” she added.

As the CEO of Global Collective, Nixon was finally able to purchase her own Los Angeles home at the beginning of 2023. Still, the contrast in how Wright is living compared to Beyoncé and Jay-Z is startling.

“It’s hard to see people living as billionaires,” admitted Wright. “What does that kid think when I am working 16 hours a day and trying to get accounts paid? How does it feel?”

In spite of everything, Wright said she does not want any handouts from Beyoncé, just love for her son, Nixon.

“I think Beyoncé is a lovely person and she has never done anything to harm me. I don’t want anything from them. I just want my son to be free and to have a happy life.”