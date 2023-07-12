Charles Clark plans to sooth souls with upcoming live gospel album

Charles Clark is a North Carolina native who has spiritually impacted people around the world with his musical ministry.

Clark is announcing the upcoming release of his highly anticipated gospel album, Charles Clark Live. The album was recorded at a sold-out concert earlier this year and showcases Clark’s moving and uplifting vocals, including a collaboration with Stellar award nominee, Ruth La’Ontra.

Clark stopped by rolling out to speak about his latest project.

Tell us about your upcoming album.

It feels amazing. I think one of the things that this album is going to capture completely is that live sound as if you were in the room, and that’s what I wanted people to feel. I want them to feel like they were at a concert or that they were at the experience. The album before this has been studio mixed with a little live, but this is all … kind of raw and cooked.

Why was this a good time for you to release this album?

I think what people need … is to have a felt experience. I think going through the pandemic and having both of my grandparents pass maybe days from each other from the COVID experience is that everybody went through a rough time. Now people are inspired more than ever, and people need to hear that they can still make it and that there’s a foundation that they can believe in. That’s what I want to share right now.

What was it like creating a live album?

I think it brings them a different energy. You feel the room and you feel the people receiving it. You see them tangibly receive the presence of the Lord or worship. It’s about hearing people worship and seeing people dance, jump, and clap. It only ignites me to go harder because people need this.

That’s the other amazing thing. Even from a musician’s standpoint, everything is just in the room and everything is so big, so it feels like that live concert feeling, and that’s what people are going to hear in their car. When they play this, they’re gonna feel like this is true to the night, true to the room, and true to the experience that we had.

What do you want people to take away from this album?

I want you to feel refreshed. I want you to feel hopeful. I want you to feel like you can make it, and that there’s [an] end to any tunnel. There is light at the end of it.