Cordae reveals name of his and Naomi Osaka’s newborn girl (video)

Rapper Cordae, the boyfriend of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, recently revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

It makes sense that Cordae would be the one to break the news since Osaka, 25, is famously reclusive and shy and guards her privacy.

Cordae Amari Dunston, 25, was performing at the Calgary Stampede in Canada last week when he broke the news to fans, though the word is just getting out today, June 11, 2023.

Showing gratitude for the love he received from the throngs in attendance, Cordae segued into the love of his growing family.

“I love y’all forever for that. Y’all are a part of my family,” Cordae began.

“And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago,” he added as the crowd erupted in cheers. “So I want to dedicate this performance to my baby girl. I love you — I’m going back home.”

Meanwhile, Osaka has not publicly spoken about the birth of her and Cordae’s baby, which is not surprising to those fans who know Osaka. No one outside her inner circle knows exactly when the baby arrived.

In fact, the last posting Osaka provided for her fans was during the gender reveal party on June 2 and included Cordae kissing Osaka’s belly in the photo carousel.