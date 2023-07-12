Video has been released showing belligerent reality star Joseline Hernandez fighting and arguing with the police after she pummeled fellow star Big Lex at the Floyd Mayweather boxing exhibition.

The mercurial Hernandez, whose fame can be mainly attributed to the frequent explosions of her hair-trigger temper on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” looked completely unhinged. Eventually, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was forced to tackle her, WWF style, in order to douse the raging fire emanating from her soul.

Meanwhile, Zeus network was only too eager to capitalize off Hernandez’s infamy and hysterics as they just released a trailer of the fourth season of the “Joseline’s Cabaret,” the New York edition.

The longstanding reality TV series is the culmination of a dream, Hernandez explained to MadameNoire.com.

“ ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ is my dream. I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas,” she said at the time. “I always wanted to have my own show, and I always wanted to perform with my own music and my own showgirls. I was born to be a showgirl. Back in 2012, I said, ‘I need to do something with my life.’ I came from the struggle, I came from the slums, and I really felt like it was my time to figure it out. I came from such a hard place that nobody taught me anything.”