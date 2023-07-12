Joseline Hernandez tried to whoop the police like she did Big Lex (video)

Police release the video showing the ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ throwing hands, and uttering racial insults and homophobic words at police
Joseline Hernandez tried to whoop the police like she did Big Lex (video)
Joseline Hernandez (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson

Video has been released showing belligerent reality star Joseline Hernandez fighting and arguing with the police after she pummeled fellow star Big Lex at the Floyd Mayweather boxing exhibition.

The mercurial Hernandez, whose fame can be mainly attributed to the frequent explosions of her hair-trigger temper on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” looked completely unhinged. Eventually, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was forced to tackle her, WWF style, in order to douse the raging fire emanating from her soul.


Meanwhile, Zeus network was only too eager to capitalize off Hernandez’s infamy and hysterics as they just released a trailer of the fourth season of the “Joseline’s Cabaret,” the New York edition.


The longstanding reality TV series is the culmination of a dream, Hernandez explained to MadameNoire.com.

Joseline’s Cabaret’ is my dream. I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas,” she said at the time. “I always wanted to have my own show, and I always wanted to perform with my own music and my own showgirls. I was born to be a showgirl. Back in 2012, I said, ‘I need to do something with my life.’ I came from the struggle, I came from the slums, and I really felt like it was my time to figure it out. I came from such a hard place that nobody taught me anything.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles