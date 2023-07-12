Lil Wayne is arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time, and he may have one of the best pens in the game. Wayne has admitted that he stopped writing his rhymes, because of one person.

During an interview with “The Pivot Podcast,” Wayne shared when he decided to stop writing his rhymes.

“I love Biggie, love Jadakiss,” Wayne said. “I love all that s—, but Jay-Z.”

“I know they said [Jay-Z] never wrote, he don’t write nothing,” Fred Taylor said. “Did that inspire you?”

“The moment I heard it, I stopped,” Wayne said. “You could ask my boy. ‘I heard that n—- Jay-Z don’t write no more.’ We went in the studio and we did ‘10,000 Bars,’ and that was the last time I rapped anything off of a paper.”

“10,000 Bars” was released in 2002, and was a 35-minute song of written rhymes, the last time he ever did such a thing. Between 2002 and now, Wayne has released numerous hit songs, classic albums, and won many awards, and he didn’t have a pen and paper for any of his rhymes.

Thanks to Jay-Z, the world was able to see the best of Wayne, and now both of them are regarded as two of the greatest to ever hop on a mic.