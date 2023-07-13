Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, has been in hot water after calling out his significant other for her outfit choice at Usher’s Las Vegas Residency concert.

If people are wondering why he may have blown up on Palmer, there’s some evidence from a podcast that could help explain why he was so disturbed.

Before the incident, the couple discussed their relationship being in the limelight on the last episode of Palmer’s podcast, where Jackson alluded that he holds Palmer to a “perfect standard.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could be all very overwhelming,” Palmer said. “It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first.”

“You almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect, so it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well,” Jackson said. “So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III.”

It looks like Jackson was still holding Palmer to that standard once he saw her outfit for the night, and since then many social media users have turned against him.

On the other hand, Palmer seems to be unbothered, posting videos on social media showing off her post-baby body.