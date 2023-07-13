LeBron James is currently the longest-tenured player in the NBA, and from the looks of last season, he still has enough in the tank to play a few more seasons.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, James made a mysterious comment: “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James said.

When asked if he would walk away from the game, James said, “I got to think about it.”

Since then, many have wondered if that was the last time James would put on a jersey, especially after he acknowledged his desire to play with his son, who’s eligible to be drafted in 2024.

During the 2023 ESPY Awards, James clarified his statements, and let everyone in the room and watching from their television know if he’ll be back playing next season.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure I was going to keep playing, and I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I’m here now speaking for myself,” James said. “In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game, can I give everything to the game still? The truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple of years now, I just never openly talked about it.

“The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” James said. “Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

The announcement means that James will be suiting up for his 21st season in the NBA.